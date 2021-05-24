No changes to curfew hours: COMPOL

Any directive on change in curfew hours will come from the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary says Police Commissioner Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho.

A number of posts have been circulating on social media that changes have been made to the curfew hours for Christmas day.

FBC News has also received several calls from Fijians seeking clarification on the curfew hours.

Article continues after advertisement

The Police Chief clarifies that curfew hours remain from 12 midnight to 4am.

“We haven’t had any indication at all of any change to curfew hours. If there is somebody that will be able to give us a definite answer to that will be the Permanent Secretary for Health but we haven’t received any indicators of that and the curfew hours remain the same.”

Fijians have once again been reminded not to be swayed by misinformation spread on social media and to get official information from relevant authorities.