No bus services for containment areas on Sundays

There will be no bus services for the containment zones in the Central and Western divisions on Sundays.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Bus Operators Association President, Nisar Ali Shah saying this is being done to help the government fight the spread of COVID-19.

Shah says apart from Sundays, the operations in the Central Division will be normal.

He says people who need to travel to access essential services and shopping have six days to do so adding that operating on Sunday is also not economically viable during this time.

Shah says on average about 10,000 people uses bus services on any given Sunday.

He says operators have also been told to adhere to safety measures that the Ministry of Health has announced.

Shah is urging Fijians to be responsible and not to board the bus once it is 50 percent full and to always wear masks.

He says this is to ensure that social distancing is being practiced in buses.