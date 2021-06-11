Home

No breaches in Central and Northern divisions

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
June 14, 2021 12:43 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

The Fiji Police Force did not record any health restriction or curfew order breaches in the Central and Northern divisions in the last 24 hours.

A total of 19 arrests were made with majority from Eastern and Southern divisions.

Eight individuals were arrested in the Eastern Division whereby six were caught drinking alcohol at Duilomaloma Road in Waila while two others were found drunk and loitering along the King’s Road.

Article continues after advertisement

Of the seven cases recorded in the Southern Division, five cases concerning alcohol were from Narere while two men were found loitering during curfew hours in Tacirua.

The Western Division recorded four cases including a man in his 40’s who was found driving without a pass in Rakiraki while three others were found intoxicated in Nadi.

