Nine-year-old succumbs to COVID-19

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 5, 2021 10:40 pm

The Ministry of health in its daily update has confirmed that a nine-year-old has passed away due to COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the child passed away at home in Tailevu on the 3rd of last month.

The child was among the four death cases recorded from the 5th of August to the 3rd of October.

The other three death cases were from the Central Division and were not fully vaccinated.

He adds there have been 10 more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their Doctors.

There were 49 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the 24- hour period that ended at 8 am today

Doctor Fong says no new cases were reported from Kadavu, Malolo, Naviti and Nacula in the Yasawas’.

He adds there have been 62 new recoveries, which means that there are now 8, 871 active cases.

There have been 51,203 cases during the outbreak that started in April this year.

The Permanent Secretary says 96.1 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 76.2 percent are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.