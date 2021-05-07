Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Nine new cases announced with curfew for Suva to Nausori from Friday|Expanded curfew and lockdown from Friday|Nine new cases, six with no links|Still time to shop so don’t panic: MOH|More positive cases from Extra Supermarket|COVID-19 LIVE Press Conference|Doctor Fong to announce cabinet decision tonight|NZ is with Fiji says Minister|Taveuni vaccination drive set to begin|Good turnout at vaccination drive in Savusavu|Supermarkets lay stringent measures|Opposition Leader calls for unity in response to COVID-19|Australia funds lab technicians|COVID restrictions delay project|Over 630 arrested for breaches|COVID-19 restrictions brings about more family time|No decision yet: PM|Cabinet continues to meet as shopping intensifies|NZ ready to assist Fiji, as WHO calls for equality|Fiji begins dialogue on food systems|Eight arrested for not wearing mask|FEMAT hospital for emergency care|Fiji-China Trade Expo creates opportunities|COVID-19 brings families closer this Eid-al-Fitr|Nausori Market cordoned off|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Nine new cases, six with no links

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 12, 2021 9:05 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong.

The Ministry of Health has recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says three of the cases are co-workers of a case from Extra Supermarket which was announced yesterday.

Dr Fong says two other individuals presented themselves to the Nausori Health Centre with COVID-19 symptoms.

Article continues after advertisement

They are from the same family and two of their household contacts have also tested positive.

These cases are not linked to any cluster.

“One of these individuals worked at Nausori market as a vendor, that space is being decontaminated as I speak. As I have said before, we activate our contact tracing teams the moment a positive case becomes known. You may see our response teams on the ground conducting their investigations. This is something we must all accept as a usual course of business in these unusual times.”

Dr Fong says the 8th case is an individual from Vunimono, Nausori who tested positive after visiting the health centre.

This case is also not linked to others.

“So far, none of these six cases in Nausori are currently linked to existing cases. While we are still early into our investigation, we will be treating these cases as instances of community transmission until they are proven to be otherwise.”

The 9th confirmed case is a border quarantine staff who tested positive during routine testing, however health officials have not pinpointed a source of transmission.
Until more is known no discharges will be allowed from the quarantine facility in question.

The Permanent Secretary says the series of new clusters requires large-scale contact tracing.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.