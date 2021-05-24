Nine more COVID deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health has recorded nine new COVID-19 deaths between 19th and 25th August.

One death was reported from the Central Division and eight are from the West.

An 84-year-old woman from Ba died at the Hospital on Tuesday while a 75-ear-old woman from Lautoka died at home.

An 80-year-old woman from Nadi died at home while a 55-year-old woman from Naitasiri also died at home.

A 71-year-old woman from Lautoka died at home while a 59-year-old man from Tavua died at the Lautoka Hospital.

A 65-year-old woman from Rakiraki has also died from COVID-19 a 94-year-old woman from Somosomo Village, Naviti, Yasawa Islands who died at home.

A 75-year-old woman from Sigatoka died at the hospital.

There have been 11 more deaths of positive patients however, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID.

With today’s newly reported deaths, there have now been 468 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 466 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April.