Nine COVID patients in critical condition

The Ministry of Health says there are currently 300 COVID-19 patients admitted in hospital in the Central and Western Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says 62 patients are admitted to the Lautoka Hospital, 67 patients at the FEMAT field hospital, and 171 admitted at the CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

He adds that 41 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and nine are in critical condition.

Dr Fong adds that Fiji’s national seven-day average daily test positivity is now at 37.1.

As the Ministry continues its vaccination effort, 513, 535 adults in Fiji or 87.5 percent of the targeted population have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

The Permanent Secretary says the number of fully vaccinated Fijians is also increasing as it now sits at 30.8 percent or 180,722.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard