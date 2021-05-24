Nine COVID patients in critical condition

There are currently 314 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospitals.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says 119 patients are admitted to the Lautoka Hospital, 37 patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 158 admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Doctor Fong says 45 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and nine are in critical condition.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds a total of 6,653 individuals were screened and 2,261 swabbed at the stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 473,045 individuals screened and 83,461 swabbed to date.

As of the 18th August the mobile screening teams screened a total of 2,135 individuals and swabbed 71.

This brings the cumulative total to 794,488 individuals screened and 70,361 swabbed by the mobile teams.

A total of 313,142 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April .

1400 tests have been reported for August 18th.

The seven-day daily test average is 1462 tests per day or 1.7 tests per 1,000 population.

The national seven-day average daily test positivity is 38%.

As of the 18th August 539,555 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 223,987 have received their second doses.

This means that 92% of the target population have received at least one dose and 38.2% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.