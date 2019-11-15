Nine Bills in COVID-19 Response Budget

Nine amendment Bills will accompany the COVID-19 Response Budget.

These will facilitate various initiatives which the government will tonight announce and implement as part of the supplementary budget.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has confirmed these will be the Appropriation Bill itself, along with the Tax Amendment Bill, the Income Tax Amendment Bill, Value Added Tax

Amendment Bill, Stamp Duty Amendment Bill, Custom Amendment Bill, Customs Tariff Amendment Bill, Fiji National Provident Fund Amendment Bill and the Public Health Amendment Bill.