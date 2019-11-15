Nine arrests made over the last 24 hours

Nine people were arrested over the last 24-hours for COVID-19 related breaches.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says four of the nine arrests were for breach of sporting activities in the Southern Division.

Qiliho says the four which included a 17-year-old juvenile were found playing touch rugby in Tacirua.

The Southern Division recorded seven arrests in total, four for sporting activity breach and three for curfew breach.

The three arrests were made in Tamavua-I-wai whereby a woman and two men were found drunk and moving around during curfew hours.

The Western and Northern Divisions both recorded one report of breach of curfew each.

In the Northern Division a 25-year-old man from Soasoa was arrested after Police pursued the suspect after he failed to stop his vehicle at a checkpoint.