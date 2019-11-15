Nine arrested for breaching curfew

Nine people have been arrested for breaching curfew restrictions in the last two days.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says five arrests were recorded between 11pm Thursday to Friday 4am.

He says four arrests were recorded in the Southern Division while one arrest was recorded in the Eastern Division.

The lone arrest recorded in the Eastern Division involved a 19-year-old man who was found drunk in Nausori.

The four arrests recorded in the Southern Division involved a juvenile and three others who were found in public.

Tudravu says from Friday 11pm to 4am yesterday four reports were recorded.

The Western Division recorded three cases while one report was recorded in the Central Division.

Two men were arrested drunk in Lautoka while a woman was arrested at Waiyavi Stage 2.

A 31-year-old intoxicated man was arrested along Waimanu Road in Suva.