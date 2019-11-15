Nightclub owner suffers substantial losses

The nightclub owners around the country remain positive that their businesses will be allowed to re-open soon.

Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19 pandemic, all nightclubs have been closed since March 19th leaving Disc Jockey(DJ), bouncers, waiters, and music and light technicians without jobs.

Deep Sea Entertainment Owner Albert Chand says business was already slow since the last quarter of 2019.

Chand says the effects of pandemic have added to their ongoing challenges.

“I run about four nightclubs prior to the closure of the business and I am seriously looking at giving up at least two or three, just focus on one because the recovery period may not be like it used to be. To get back into the business, I need patrons to come back in and they need jobs to be able to spend.”

Chand has sent fifty employees on leave without pay and the business is losing money every day his venues remain closed.
























