NGO’s join hands to assist needy families

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 10, 2021 4:01 pm
[Source: Sai Prema Foundation]

500 families in the Western Division today received food packs from the Sai Prema Foundation and Asco Foundation.

Sai Prema Foundation Director, Sumeet Tappoo says they have been inundated with requests from across Fiji however, it has been pleasing to see people standing in solidarity to overcome the situation brought by the pandemic.

The two organizations have assisted over 5, 500 families since the beginning of this year.

Asco Motors Chief Executive and Asco Foundation Trustee, Craig Sims says they want to assist as many families as they can in the West.

Sims says people in the West were affected first by the closure of the tourism industry and now with the current pandemic.

The distributions have been done in Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua, and Rakiraki.

