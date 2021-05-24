NGO provides medical assistance

Non-Governmental Organizations have been stepping in to assist families in need living in containment areas.

However, one such local NGO, ‘Being Helping Hands Fiji’ is working to provide medical assistance to those in need, including the elderly.

With challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis, this NGO has been helping wherever they can by assisting the needy.

Being Helping Hand Fiji Founder, Razia Mohammed says they have also adopted children with disabilities and ensured they get medical guidance.

“Our goal is we reach out and we try and make a difference in those who are under privileged. For the past two years, we have adopted 20 children living with disabilities. Day in, day-out, we take care of their basic needs which is their diaper, their food and their medication.”

Members of the NGO have also been contributing five dollars through the M-Paisa platform to provide grocery items, food and baby packs to families collectively.

