Next two weeks paramount says Dr. Fong

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 27, 2021 4:45 pm
Non-essential businesses closed in Suva City.

The Health Ministry has made it clear they are in the business of stomping out COVID-19 and saving lives.

Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong stressed this as some businesses and organisations are seeking exemptions from the containment measures.

Dr. Fong says the Ministry understands this is a tough time for many businesses however, restrictions have been designed to stop the spread of the virus.

“Not every policy will make everybody happy. But the spirit behind them is perfectly clear: We have to keep Fiji safe. We have to limit movement. We have to stop every unnecessary person-to-person interaction possible.”

The Permanent Secretary says now is not the time to go looking for loopholes.

He says Fiji needs to fight the virus in the next two weeks to prevent an outbreak because if that happens the prospects for jobs, micro, small and medium enterprises, entire industries, and our economy as a whole could fall into much more dire straits.

He says Fijians must potect themselves and their family by denying the virus any opportunity to spread.

 

