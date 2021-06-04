Home

Newworld Tavua close

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 7, 2021 4:27 am

Newworld Supermarket branch in Tavua is temporarily closed from this morning.

Supermarket CEO, Peter Royce told FBC News that this is done to allow the Ministry of Health to review footage for possible contact of a positive COVID-19 case.

He says that this will allow the health ministry to complete sanitization and swab tests.

Royce confirmed that Newworld Ba branch is also an area of interest and the Health Ministry is currently checking video footage at this outlet.

 

 

