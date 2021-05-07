Two Nausori supermarkets temporarily closed

The NewWorld and MaxVal-u supermarkets in Nausori has been closed temporarily as a precautionary measure.

The supermarket owners says they are liaising closely with the Health Ministry to ensure both outlet are safe when before re-opening.

FBC News has been told that the employees of MaxVal-u are being screened by medical teams.

They will now await further instructions from the Health Ministry.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that NewWorld supermarket is closed for the purpose of screening and disinfection.

The Nausori Market was closed yesterday as contact tracing teams swabbed vendors.

There are six cases of COVID-19 in the Nausori with no links to other known cases.