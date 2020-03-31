New Zealand to further assist Fiji in COVID-19 response

New Zealand will be providing 40 High Flow Oxygen (HFO) machines worth around a half a million dollars to aid Fiji in the fight against COVID-19.

These machines are used in the hospital to deliver oxygen to a patient at rates of flow higher than that delivered traditionally in oxygen therapy.

New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Fiji Jonathan Curr says this is part and parcel of the several packages that they have made available to assist Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have also agreed on a hospital preparedness package worth about half a million dollars and that includes the procurement of about 40 high flow oxygen machines that will help Fiji with the health care response to those patients who have COVID-19.”

Curr says the first part of their relief assistance is a Hospital Preparedness package, with a second to be announced soon.

In addition, the High Commissioner says New Zealand has contributed more than $3.9 million to the Fijian Government’s COVID-19 Response Budget.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19