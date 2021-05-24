New Zealand renders more assistance to Fiji

The New Zealand government provided 40 more airvos and six months’ supply of consumables to the Ministry of Health today.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr, says the assistance is aimed at supporting hospital preparedness in the fight against COVID-19.

Curr says equipping Fiji hospitals with this world-leading technology will help build the capacity of divisional hospitals in treating COVID-19 patients across all age groups.

Article continues after advertisement

The New Zealand High Commissioner says these machines are in addition to 80 airvo machines and consumables that were donated last year and the additional consumables provided earlier in May.

The AIRVO 2 will improve patient’s breathing efficiency through the provision of oxygen-rich gas.

The oxygen machine also drastically improves recovery times for other acute respiratory illnesses such as dengue and leptospirosis.

New Zealand has been working alongside the Ministry of Health in strengthening the capacity of Fiji’s health service by providing supplies, equipment, funding, and sharing knowledge.

Curr adds that the New Zealand government has also provided $60million budget package support to Fiji’s response to the pandemic.