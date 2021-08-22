New Zealand continues to support Fiji during COVID crisis

New Zealand’s support for Fiji’s COVID-19 response continues with vaccine delivery and operational support.

New Zealand Foreign Minister, Nanaia Mahuta has announced further support for Fiji, including funding support for nursing staff and 100,000 doses of vaccines that has arrived in the country.

Mahuta says their thoughts remain with Fiji during this incredibly challenging period adding that New Zealand has funded 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine directly from the Spanish government in order to meet Fiji’s immediate vaccine requirements.

She also highlighted that earlier this year New Zealand committed to providing up to 500,000 doses of vaccine to support Fiji’s rollout.

Mahuta says New Zealand is also funding the recruitment of 190 Fiji graduate nurses, for a three month period, to provide surge capacity across the health system including at Fiji’s isolation facilities.

She says the recruitment of these nurses not only supports Fiji’s response in the short term but also contributes to the long-term resilience of the health sector.

These initiatives build on previous packages of support New Zealand has provided Fiji to enable its COVID-19 response, including $40 million of financial assistance, PPE, testing equipment and other relief supplies.

New Zealand has also deployed two rotations of medical personnel to the joint Australia New Zealand Medical Assistance Team providing surge clinical, logistical and public health support for the Fiji health system.

