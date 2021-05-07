Home

New vaccination plan to reach wider community

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 20, 2021 11:10 am

The Ministry of Health’s vaccination plan for the next round includes taking vaccines to Fijians through mobile units.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says this will ensure that all Fijians will be able to access the vaccine without having to travel far or waiting in queues.

This as Fiji now has more vaccines through COVAX and will receive further deliveries from Australia and New Zealand later this week.

By the end of the week, Fiji will have approximately 86,000 doses.

Doctor Fong says for further convenience to the public, the Ministry will also have drive-through vaccination sites.

The locations of the mobile vaccination teams will be announced early next week.

The priority for the Ministry will be to provide the first-dose inoculation to the rest of the frontline workers including those who have a high level of public contact in their employment.

These include taxi and bus drivers and those working in supermarkets; Fijians living in densely populated areas; and individuals who are particularly vulnerable because of age, compromised immunity and certain chronic illnesses.

He adds the Ministry will also complete the vaccination process for those who have already received their first dose.

The vaccination plan includes taking vaccines to Fijians through mobile units.

