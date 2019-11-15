New test kits can also test for Tuberculosis

The Ministry of Health received a boost to its COVID-19 testing capacity with new Genexpert test kits from the World Health Organization.

Health Minister Dr Waqainabete says the new test kit will enable them to carry out COVID-19 testing efficiently and quickly identify any potential cases.

Dr Waqainabete says while it’s encouraging to see Fiji hasn’t reported any new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, we are not free from the threat posed by the virus.

“At the moment the Fiji Centre for Disease Control, our molecular lab are going through their testing and validation until they are ready and then we can begin this wholesomely”.

WHO Representative to Fiji Dr Corrine Capuano says the new test kit will ensure there is no resurgence of the virus.

More cartridges will be delivered to Fiji on a weekly basis.







