New space for Lautoka pregnant mothers

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 11, 2021 6:42 pm
Ministry of Health Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Jemesa Tudravu

The vacant Medical Services Pacific Office within Lautoka City will now be used for the antenatal clinic.

Ministry of Health Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Jemesa Tudravu says expecting mothers in Lautoka can access the service from tomorrow morning.

Dr. Tudravu says expecting mothers do not need to travel to Veiseisei Health Center which is far from the main center.

The new clinic facility is at the corner of Drasa Avenue and Yawini Street.

Dr. Tudravu says the special focus will be on high-risk mothers to be seen in this facility.

Since the closing of Lautoka Hospital, pregnant mothers have been traveling all the way to Veiseisei.

