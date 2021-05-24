FNPF announces further relief

New rounds for the Fiji National Provident Fund COVID-19 Unemployment Relief will open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

In a statement, FNPF says this is specifically for members who can self-fund from their General Account.

It adds that the re-start of Phases two, four and the Voluntary members’ relief, will assist members who continue to be unemployed as a result of the health pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

FNPF CEO, Viliame Vodonaivalu, says after gauging the feedback from members, the Fund decided to open another round of relief for members who had sufficient General Account balance.

Vodonaivalu says the new rounds will be for those members who continue to be unemployed or are currently on leave without pay and members who recently lost their jobs due to redundancies and non-vaccination also qualify for this relief.

He adds given that Christmas is just around the corner and the school year starting in the second week of January, the relief will undoubtedly provide members with some much need assistance to enjoy the festive season and prepare their children.

The minimum General Account balance required for this assistance is $135 with a minimum withdrawal amount of $100 and a maximum of $2,000.

All applications are to be submitted through the myFNPF App.

There will be a one-off payment and funds will be paid through Bank transfer and Vodafone M-PAiSA.