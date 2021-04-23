Home

New protocols for funeral arrangements

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 30, 2021 6:48 am

The Health Ministry has developed new protocols around funeral arrangements.

Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says they will only allow the vehicle with one driver to cross the border with the body, and the driver must have the careFiji app installed and activated.

The driver will be escorted by corrections officers to ensure they remain in the vehicle the entire time while in the containment area.

“Death is never planned, so funerals are sadly unavoidable events. When a death does occur, we will allow the body to be transported to its final resting place through containment area borders.”

Dr Fong reiterated that Fijians must never forget that this COVID-19 outbreak started at a funeral.

Hence, maintaining discipline during this event is critical and the 20 people who attend the funeral must wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

