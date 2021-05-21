Home

New protocols announced by MCTTT

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 24, 2021 4:30 pm

The Ministry for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport has made changes in protocols for movement of essential goods as of today.

All delivery vehicles must change drivers at the border of the containment and non-containment zones.

This means that a vehicle travelling from Suva can travel as far as the Wainadoi border and the change of drivers will occur at the Wainadoi border for the vehicle to be taken at the premises in Sigatoka.

Furthermore the delivery needs to go to Lautoka, then there must be a driver change at the Momi border.

Garbage collection trucks are exempted from the requirement to change drivers at containment borders.

Exchange of drivers will and must take place at the borders of containment and non-containment zones including, Wainadoi, Logani, Matawalu and Momi.

