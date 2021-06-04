Home

COVID-19
Full Coverage

COVID-19

New positive cases entered into home isolation

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 8, 2021 9:03 pm

The Ministry of Health is entering some of the new positive cases of COVID-19 into home isolation where possible.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says this has been done due to the high number of cases and the constraints on quarantine capacity.

Dr Fong says specific guidance has been provided for individuals who have been advised to home isolate to ensure they do not have contact with other members of their households.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that it is vital that this is practiced, especially in multi-generational households.

The Permanent Secretary for Health says given the escalating numbers of new cases in the Lami-Nausori Containment zone, the Ministry is preparing to shift into a mitigation phase.

Dr Fong says this will ensure that healthcare resources are focused on caring for patients who develop severe illness as a result of the virus.

He says this will also ensure that they receive proper treatment and achieve the best possible outcome from the care.

Dr Fong clarified that majority of new cases are a result of transmission in closed indoor spaces.

The Ministry of Health is imploring employers in the Lami, Suva and Nausori containment zone on the need to work from home wherever possible.

