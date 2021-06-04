New online learning hub for easier access to lessons

The Education Ministry and Telecom Fiji have launched the LearningHUB to provide access to supplementary learning resources as lessons for students.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Dr Anjeela Jokhan says initiatives such as these ensure that all possible efforts are made to provide educational resources to students.

She says we cannot predict how things will evolve over the coming days and as such LearningHUB will assist students.

[Permanent Secretary for Education, Dr Anjeela Jokhan]

Telecom Fiji Chief Executive Charles Goundar, says they share the mandate to keep children safe and out of harm’s way from COVID-19.

The platform provides a one-stop-shop for supplementary educational materials including an archive of past lessons that have already been broadcast.

Those who use Telecom-based internet will not incur any internet charges while normal charges will apply for other networks.

The Ministry encourages parents to take advantage of these resources and to spend some time going over them with their children.