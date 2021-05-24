New measures likely for the North

The Ministry of Health is expected to announce some measures that may be required to halt the transmission of COVID-19 in the North.

A case of COVID-19 was recorded in Vanua Levu over the weekend after the individual tested positive during a routine swabbing.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong was briefed by the Northern COVID-19 taskforce on the situation yesterday as they investigate how the individual contracted the virus given Vanau Levu’s COVID-free status.

Since Friday there hasn’t been any lockdown or movement restrictions being implemented.

However, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday that their health team is working very closely with other local agencies and communities to prevent any further spread of the virus.

According to the MOH, the person was exposed to the virus onboard a ship unloading cargo from Suva last week.

The person, a worker at the Nabouwalu Jetty was securely moved to the Malau isolation facility on Friday evening and household members quarantined.

So far, they have tested negative for the virus.

FBC News understands over 60 primary contacts have been initially identified by the COVID-19 response team in the Northern Division through the CareFiji App.

These primary contacts, including workplace contacts have been quarantined with test results pending.

More tracing is underway to identify those who may have come into contact with the person.