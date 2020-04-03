New measures at hospitals

Government is introducing new measures in its fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

With 18 confirmed cases in the country, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, says the new health protection measures nationwide is being targeted to help the vulnerable.

He says the virus is deadliest in already-ill patients and that’s why it’s vital to keep coronavirus away from patients in hospital.

“Only two visitors a day will be allowed to see a patient, and the visitation window will only be one hour. Visitors will enter facilities one at a time and will need to be health-checked prior to entry. Our standing ban on visitations to isolation wards and facilities will continue.”

The PM says they are also introducing compulsory testing for Fijians returning from overseas in government-funded quarantine after 14 days, if they test negative after the critical 14-day incubation period, they will be able to spend the remaining 14 days of their quarantine at home.

