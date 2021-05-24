New Lautoka cases under investigation

The Ministry of Health has detected two cases of unknown origin in Lautoka.

This as the Lautoka City did not record any COVID cases for over a month now.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says adds they have not linked these cases to any known clusters.

The two patients are a mother and her daughter and the tracing shows they came in contact with a lot of people.

“Both patients have been securely moved into an isolation facility in Nadi. Thanks to our contact tracing investigations through the careFIJI app, which both patients used regularly, we have identified 47 contacts.”

No areas in Lautoka have been entered under containment protocol as of now.

