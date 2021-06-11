New Korovou cluster a concern

The detection of a new cluster in the Korovou area, outside the containment zones, is a cause for concern.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says the four cases detected in Korovou Tailevu are under investigation.

Early investigations have revealed that one is a driver that was recruited into the Korovou COVID-19 response team.

Article continues after advertisement

The other three cases are primary contacts of this driver – a relative and other members of the response team.

Investigations are ongoing into how these cases contracted the virus, and the subdivisional medical team are working to contain this new cluster.

Doctor Fong says while they continue to respond to new cases and monitor the outbreak closely, their mitigation measures to cater for severe illness are presently able to cater for our current caseload.

He adds the outbreak, based on the number of daily cases, is escalating in the Lami – Nausori containment area, with a majority of the cases in the lockdown areas/clusters.

The seven day rolling average of daily cases is now at 68 cases per day. And we have hit another daily record of cases today.

The PS says was not unexpected, and daily case numbers are expected to increase further.

He adds with the rising case numbers, the risk of an increase in severe cases is high but there are contingency measures in place to respond accordingly.