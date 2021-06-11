Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
116 new cases with one more death|New Korovou cluster a concern|Ministry addresses objections to quarantine facilities|Contacts called back for quarantine at CWM|More equipment to boost COVID-19 response effort|Government will continue assisting Fijians|Agricultural assistance for communities in lockdown|McDonalds outlet in Laucala Bay closed|Naulu Health Centre temporarily closed|More arrests made for breaching COVID-19 restrictions|Roadside business faces challenges|Fiji records 89 new COVID-19 cases|Discussion underway for Fijians to return home|Positive cases occurring within known clusters|Mitigation measures are well documented |Following COVID-19 measures can stop the spread of virus|Nawaka protest pose high risk of transmission|Mitigating adverse impacts of COVID-19 a priority|200 infections mark critical point for MoH|Severe cases likely following spike in COVID-19|Targeted lockdowns will continue|SCC erects barriers at recreational facilities|More than 200 Fijians visit FEMAT facility|Fiji Disabled People’s Federation works to address challenges|SCC to investigate Fijians breaking protocols|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

New Korovou cluster a concern

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 15, 2021 10:25 pm

The detection of a new cluster in the Korovou area, outside the containment zones, is a cause for concern.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says the four cases detected in Korovou Tailevu are under investigation.

Early investigations have revealed that one is a driver that was recruited into the Korovou COVID-19 response team.

Article continues after advertisement

The other three cases are primary contacts of this driver – a relative and other members of the response team.

Investigations are ongoing into how these cases contracted the virus, and the subdivisional medical team are working to contain this new cluster.

Doctor Fong says while they continue to respond to new cases and monitor the outbreak closely, their mitigation measures to cater for severe illness are presently able to cater for our current caseload.

He adds the outbreak, based on the number of daily cases, is escalating in the Lami – Nausori containment area, with a majority of the cases in the lockdown areas/clusters.

The seven day rolling average of daily cases is now at 68 cases per day. And we have hit another daily record of cases today.

The PS says was not unexpected, and daily case numbers are expected to increase further.

He adds with the rising case numbers, the risk of an increase in severe cases is high but there are contingency measures in place to respond accordingly.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.