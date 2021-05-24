New infections include prison officers

Five prison officers from Suva are among the 241 new infections recorded in the 24-hour period ending at eight yesterday morning.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they were undergoing 14 days quarantine at the FSC compound in Rakiraki as part of the essential movement from the red zone to the green zone when they tested positive.

The remaining cases are from the Lami-Suva-Nausori containment zone.

106 are from existing areas of interest while 17 are from new areas of interest.

The new areas include Fiji Times, Food City Suva, Matanisivoro Settlement, National Kidney Centre-Nadera, Suva City Council and Tamavua-i-Wai.

Doctor Fong says the remaining cases are contacts of known cases, cases that were seen in screening clinics and were swabbed, and cases under investigation to determine possible sources of transmission.