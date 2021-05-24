Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
241 new infections, 50-year-old man dies|17 die from COVID-19 so far |49% of target population receive first dose|7-day average of new cases continue to increase|New infections include prison officers|Government to assist aspiring farmers|Provincial leaders urged to encourage vaccination|Growers urging farmers to harvest their sugarcane|Labasa Mill faces cane supply issues|Taxi drivers arrested for breaches|Food ration distribution continues in the West|MOU to help address land related issues|Police to enforce mandatory wearing of face masks|Two hospitals close for disinfection|Muana Village on high alert|Youth members invest in commercial agriculture|World Health Organization warns of new COVID variant|COVID-19 cases remain above 200|Average daily test positivity at a critical level|CFL follows Health Ministry’s advice|Juveniles among arrests for breaching curfew orders|Supermarkets face COVID-19 scare|Raiwaqa Health Centre opened following decontamination|The Fiji Times HQ shuts down for decontamination|All staff at Tanoa Hotel Group vaccinated|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

New infections include prison officers

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 29, 2021 3:45 am

Five prison officers from Suva are among the 241 new infections recorded in the 24-hour period ending at eight yesterday morning.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they were undergoing 14 days quarantine at the FSC compound in Rakiraki as part of the essential movement from the red zone to the green zone when they tested positive.

The remaining cases are from the Lami-Suva-Nausori containment zone.

Article continues after advertisement

106 are from existing areas of interest while 17 are from new areas of interest.

The new areas include Fiji Times, Food City Suva, Matanisivoro Settlement, National Kidney Centre-Nadera, Suva City Council and Tamavua-i-Wai.

Doctor Fong says the remaining cases are contacts of known cases, cases that were seen in screening clinics and were swabbed, and cases under investigation to determine possible sources of transmission.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.