New infections and deaths continue to rise

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 3, 2021 9:46 pm
[Source: Ministry of Health and Medical Services]

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 1220 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

464 cases are from the Western Division and 756 cases are from the Central Division.

We have seven new COVID-19 deaths to report for the period of 31st July- 02nd August.

Six of the deaths were in the Central Division, and one death was from the Western Division.

The first COVID-19 death is a 24-year-old man from Tailevu.

He presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress.

A medical team retrieved him from the facility and on the way to the CWM hospital his condition worsened.

He died before reaching the hospital.

His family reported that he was experiencing shortness of breath one week prior to his presentation.

He was not vaccinated.

The second is a 78-year-old man from Kalabu, Nasinu who died at home. He was not vaccinated.

An 85-year-old woman from Nasinu died at home.

She received the 1st dose of the vaccine in early August.

She did not receive the second and was not fully vaccinated.

The fourth is a 67-year-old woman from Nabua, Suva who died at home.

She had received only her 1st dose of the vaccine in mid-July and was not fully vaccinated.

The fifth deceased a 65-year-old man from Sigatoka. He was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Sigatoka Sub-Divisional Hospital.

This means that he died at home or on his way to the hospital.

He was not vaccinated.

The sixth is a 48-year-old woman from Nabena Village.

Her family reported that she had a cough, fever, shortness of breath and chest pain for one week prior.

She was not vaccinated.

The seventh COVID-19 death to report is a 54-year-old man from Cunningham, Nasinu who died at home.

He was not vaccinated.

There have been three more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients however doctors have determined that these were due to serious pre-existing medical conditions.

With today’s newly reported deaths, there have now been 261 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 259 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

The seven day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is eight.

We also have recorded 139 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

There are currently 295 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.

50 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 12 are in critical condition.

23 patients are admitted at Lautoka hospital.

In Suva, 80 patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 191 admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

