Fines announced for individuals and businesses who don't adhere

New penalties and on-the-spot fines will be enforced next week.

This is because there is a continuous breach of health and curfew orders.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says that police and designated staff of Ministry of Commerce Trade Tourism and Transport will be given powers to enforce these new penalties.

Article continues after advertisement

“We don’t want to lock people up and we don’t want your money. We want you to follow the rules. This is a matter of saving lives”

Bainimarama adds that offences range from not wearing masks, breach curfew hours, social gathering, and playing contact sport.

Fines range from $20 to $4000 for companies depending on the severity of offence.

“Because common sense is not common for some, new measures will take place next week. If you’re one of the fools mucking about in public without a mask, you will receive a fine on the spot, if you not comply with curfew hours, you will be fined, if patrons of your business are not wearing a mask they will be fined and so will your business. If you hold any social gathering, if you play a contact sport, if you violate home quarantine or isolation order, if you consume kava or liquor with others outside your home, or if you live your containment zone you will be fined”

Bainimarama says that fines are set in a way so that offenders do not overcrowd the cells.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard