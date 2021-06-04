New daily testing record

The Ministry of Health has set a new record for daily testing.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says 4036 samples were tested on Thursday which sets a new daily record.

Doctor Fong says yesterday the Ministry tested another 3403 samples.

The Permanent Secretary also adds to date a total of 104,533 samples have been tested since the current outbreak began in April this year.

He says the national seven day daily test average is 3227 tests per day equivalent to 3.6 per 1000 population.

The national seven day average daily test positivity remains at two percent.