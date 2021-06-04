Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
47 new cases, some under investigation to determine links|New daily testing record|Recent death and illness not related to COVID-19 vaccine|Ministry may review decision on Nawaka|We should be ready for re-opening of borders: PM|Nawaka families receive food rations|China provides further support|No extension of lockdown for Nawaka areas|Nawaka residents protest|Southern Division tops breach arrests|Police resources stretched|Informed choice on vaccination important: Raj |Australia applauds Fiji’s vaccination drive|Government continues to support young ones: Akbar|Defense Minister visits frontline workers|Extended lockdown will cripple Fiji says PM|Don’t buy cigarettes, alcohol and kava: PM|51 new infections with Raiwai and Nakasi having new cases|Fiji secures enough vaccine doses for targeted population|Strict protocols for movement from containment to non-containment area|Bainimarama stands firm on COVID response plan|No double-dipping in govt assistance|Bainimarama urges Fijians not to be misguided by lies|Temporary closure of Makoi Health Centre|Another non-COVID related death|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

New daily testing record

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 12, 2021 8:50 pm

The Ministry of Health has set a new record for daily testing.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says 4036 samples were tested on Thursday which sets a new daily record.

Doctor Fong says yesterday the Ministry tested another 3403 samples.

Article continues after advertisement

The Permanent Secretary also adds to date a total of 104,533 samples have been tested since the current outbreak began in April this year.

He says the national seven day daily test average is 3227 tests per day equivalent to 3.6 per 1000 population.

The national seven day average daily test positivity remains at two percent.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.