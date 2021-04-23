Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Latest cases to impact economy and tourism: RBF|New COVID stats shows increase|PM visits check points|Fijian economy expected to mend|Religious leaders urge people to follow COVID protocols|WHO tells nations not to let guard down|Fijians urged to dispose of masks properly|Don't be complacent: Samarasinha|Methodist Church calls on Fijians to adhere to health measures|FHEC recommend arrangements of support services|It’s a painful period that’s needed to fight the virus|Namara villagers caught entering Logani lockdown area|Trio charged over breach of COVID-19 laws|Seasonal workers leave for Australia|We need to assume Viti Levu is exposed: Doctor Fong|Viti Levu under distress|Containment zones in Rakiraki|Doctor Fong lays down the rules for movement|Level of readiness not guaranteed says Dr. Fong|Screening clinics will pick up more cases: Dr Fong|Fijians need to adhere to safety measures|Two more cases surface as Viti Levu under threat, movement restricted|Fijians assist in COVID-19 response|UN out to assist Fiji’s vaccine efforts|Public health instruction is for everyone says UNICEF|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

New COVID stats shows increase

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
April 29, 2021 4:31 pm
Health Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong, has been saying, travel should be the least of our priorities [Source: Fiji Police]

The World Health Organization, which is assisting the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, says new global statistics show that the pandemic continues to intensify.

Earlier this week, the WHO released details about how cases have increased for the ninth straight week, and deaths have increased for the sixth straight week up until last week.

WHO says to put it in perspective, there were almost as many cases globally last week as in the first five months of the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement


3.1 million deaths since the start of the pandemic

Last week, 5.7 million cases and 88,000 deaths were reported to WHO and globally, we are nearing 150 million cases of COVID-19 and 3.1 million deaths since the start of the pandemic

Based on this, and what Health Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong, has been saying, travel should be the least of our priorities.


WHO Technical Lead for COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove

WHO Technical Lead for COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, says while some nations are opening up travel, it is something that is not necessary.

“Looking at first and foremost, does that travel need to happen right now. And in many parts of the world, that answer is no.”

WHO acting head of the Pacific, Dr Akeem Ali, is working closely with the Health Ministry and government and providing all support possible.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.