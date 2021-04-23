New COVID stats shows increase

The World Health Organization, which is assisting the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, says new global statistics show that the pandemic continues to intensify.

Earlier this week, the WHO released details about how cases have increased for the ninth straight week, and deaths have increased for the sixth straight week up until last week.

WHO says to put it in perspective, there were almost as many cases globally last week as in the first five months of the pandemic.

3.1 million deaths since the start of the pandemic

Last week, 5.7 million cases and 88,000 deaths were reported to WHO and globally, we are nearing 150 million cases of COVID-19 and 3.1 million deaths since the start of the pandemic

Based on this, and what Health Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong, has been saying, travel should be the least of our priorities.



WHO Technical Lead for COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove

WHO Technical Lead for COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, says while some nations are opening up travel, it is something that is not necessary.

“Looking at first and foremost, does that travel need to happen right now. And in many parts of the world, that answer is no.”

WHO acting head of the Pacific, Dr Akeem Ali, is working closely with the Health Ministry and government and providing all support possible.