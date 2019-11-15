Nurse is latest COVID-19 case

A 25-year-old nurse is the latest COVID-19 border quarantine case in Fiji.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health, says she contracted Coronavirus while treating patients and is recovering well.

The nurse is now the 11th person to contract the disease while in quarantine.

Dr Fong says as per requirement, the latest patient lived and worked in the quarantine facility with zero contact with the public.

He adds that all health and military personnel have been swabbed and tested, with all results being negative.

The Acting PS says medical staff assigned to be at the quarantine facilities are required to live within the facility and undergo at least two tests that should return a negative result before they are allowed to go home.

Dr Fong says it takes nothing less than bravery to work in these isolation wards and these workers are heroes.

