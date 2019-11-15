Home

New COVID-19 call center to be activated tomorrow

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
March 30, 2020 4:10 pm
A new single COVID-19 helpline - 158 has now been activated for all Fijians to use in relation to suspect coronavirus cases.

A new single COVID-19 helpline – 158 has now been activated for all Fijians to use in relation to suspect coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says given their elevated response and capacity, the new call centre will have one toll free number, 158 for the public to contact for all COVID-19 related queries and concerns.

Previously there were four post pay Helpline numbers for the respective divisions.

“We’ll be rolling out a new COVID-19 call centre to handle all concerns relating to COVID-19 and our response measures with one toll free number anyone can call.”

The helpline 158 will be open 24 hours, seven days a week for the duration of the COVID-19 response with trained staff managing the calls at the call centre.

Meanwhile, for Fijians living abroad, wishing to enquire about the Fijian COVID-19 response, the number to call is +679 9902158 which is a charged service.

The helpline will be activated tomorrow.

