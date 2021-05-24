Home

New contingent to assist Fiji’s COVID-19 recovery efforts

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 22, 2021 2:12 pm
The new contingent consists of six doctors and nurses, and they will be working alongside the Ministry of Health to assist in the COVID-19 response efforts. [Source: Australia in Fiji Facebook page] ]

A group of six medical professionals from Australia has arrived in the country to support Fiji’s recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new contingent consists of six doctors and nurses, and they will be working alongside the Ministry of Health to assist in the COVID-19 response efforts.

The group is also supported by the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons which includes two nurses and a doctor working remotely from Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

It is also supported by the National Critical Care and Trauma Response Centre.

Australia says it is committed to supporting the Vuvale partnership between the two countries as we reach new milestones in the fight against COVID-19.

 

