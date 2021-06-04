New cases indicate severity of second wave

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the recent escalation in daily numbers from the Central Division signals the increasing severity of the outbreak.

Dr Fong says the emergence of clusters outside of the Lami-Nausori containment zone in Naitasiri is a cause for concern and cases within the CWM Hospital, as well as within the COVID-19

Incident Management Team, are serious developments that have had an impact on their ability to respond.

Fijians are being advised to expect more cases and therefore to consistently take heed of measures to protect yourselves and your loved ones from this virus.

The public is reminded not to attend or organize social gatherings. Don’t meet up with friends. Don’t share a bowl of grog with workmates after work or anyone outside your household.

You should also not visit family that live outside your home.

Dr Fong adds it is safest to avoid interacting with anyone who is not a member of your household as much as possible.

He has also applauded the strong leadership of the Tui Tavua and other community leaders who are helping to rapidly escalate necessary public health containment measures.

The Ps says the support of all communities, outside or within containment zones, through the promotion and enforcement of COVID-safe behaviour is vital.