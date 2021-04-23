Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Two more cases confirmed as some found lying for ration|New cases highlight seriousness of situation|Possible lockdown for Ra|Wet weather hinders contact tracing|Email available for Food Ration packs|Fijians calling 161 urged to be patient|MOH releases new areas of interest|Naval officer among 44 arrested for breach|Labasa Police on alert|Zero tolerance for breach say police|Prime Minister visits Procurement Office|Together we can: Dr Fong|161 toll-free line up and running|Curfew announced as Fiji hits seventh straight day of cases|Ministry works on fixing 161 toll-free number|No reason given for Indian couple travel|Snap lockdown a medical necessity: Dr Fong|New case announced in Rakiraki|Lockdown in other areas a possibility|Ra cases are still treated as community transmission|Containment areas implemented in Ra|Fijians urged to follow list of interest areas|Australia announces $55m budgetary support|PM Bainimarama talks to soldiers|NZ says it stands ready to help us|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

New cases highlight seriousness of situation

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 1, 2021 6:44 pm
The Police checkpoint in Cunningham

Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

They are the five-year-old and the 15-year-old daughters of the mother from Cunningham.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says both cases were confirmed in isolation.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says their first tests were negative that means they do not pose a risk to the public and bear no implication on their existing plan of contact tracing.

“I have spoken before on the life-or-death importance of Fijians of all ages adhering to the protocols we’ve established, and I can now give you a concrete example of why that is so important and how serious the risk is. The entire family of the person in Cunningham who contracted COVID-19 has also contracted the virus– seven household members in total. Let that be a lesson in how transmissible this variant is and how vital it is that measures are followed by everyone.”

Today the Ministry screened an additional 25,064 Fijians through its mobile screening teams and at screening clinics since yesterday.

Dr Fong says after another 1026 tests, they confirmed the two new cases of COVID-19.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.