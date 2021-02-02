Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC ANA
Red Cross waits on roads to open|160 Red Cross volunteers helping Fijians|Naqara villagers carry out damage assessment|TC Ana leaves trail of damage on Naqara, Kadavu|Villagers react quickly following TC Ana|Communities along Princes Road begin clean up|Waidamudamu residents left in shock|Labasa Town to close for clean-up|200 evacuees at Nausori Primary School|Son left without school supplies|25 houses were completely submerged in Wailotua|More than 10,000 Fijians in evacuation centres|TC Ana one of the scariest experiences for Caubati residents|Flood damage break hearts of Labasa business owners|Water levels rise in Rewa River|Several roads in Labasa inaccessible|Civil servants expected to return to work today|Parts of Vunidawa road under water|Labasa Police Station quarters underwater|Heavy rain batters Ba|Nausori areas still flooded despite no rain|EFL and WAF to deploy teams|Flood waters recede in Tavua|Storm surge affects Vanua Balavu, Lau|TC Ana intensifies into category three Cyclone|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

New border quarantine case of COVID-19 recorded

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
February 3, 2021 4:43 pm
Fiji has recorded a new border quarantine case of COVID-19. [File Photo]

Fiji has recorded a new border quarantine case of COVID-19.

The 48-year-old male travelled on a flight from Jakarta, Indonesia arriving in Nadi on January 27th.

The flight departed from New Delhi in India with stops in Jakarta and Port Moresby, before arriving in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry of Health says the man tested positive during routine testing in quarantine.

He has been transferred to the isolation ward at Lautoka hospital.

A 25-year-old female in border quarantine has also returned a weak positive during routine exit testing.

She had travelled from Dublin Ireland, arriving in Nadi from Kuala Lumpur on January 20th.

She tested negative in subsequent tests after recovery, including a pre-departure test before arriving in Fiji, and during day 3 border quarantine testing.

The woman currently has no symptoms but as a precaution, has been transferred to the isolation ward.

Fiji has now had 56 cases in total, with 1 active case, 53 recoveries and 2 deaths.

A total of 26,510 laboratoryCOVID-19 tests have been conducted to date, with a daily average of 154 tests per day over the last 7 days, and a weekly average of 1,179 tests over the last 2 weeks.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.