New border quarantine case of COVID-19 recorded

Fiji has recorded a new border quarantine case of COVID-19.

The 48-year-old male travelled on a flight from Jakarta, Indonesia arriving in Nadi on January 27th.

The flight departed from New Delhi in India with stops in Jakarta and Port Moresby, before arriving in Fiji.

The Ministry of Health says the man tested positive during routine testing in quarantine.

He has been transferred to the isolation ward at Lautoka hospital.

A 25-year-old female in border quarantine has also returned a weak positive during routine exit testing.

She had travelled from Dublin Ireland, arriving in Nadi from Kuala Lumpur on January 20th.

She tested negative in subsequent tests after recovery, including a pre-departure test before arriving in Fiji, and during day 3 border quarantine testing.

The woman currently has no symptoms but as a precaution, has been transferred to the isolation ward.

Fiji has now had 56 cases in total, with 1 active case, 53 recoveries and 2 deaths.

A total of 26,510 laboratoryCOVID-19 tests have been conducted to date, with a daily average of 154 tests per day over the last 7 days, and a weekly average of 1,179 tests over the last 2 weeks.