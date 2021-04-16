Home

New batch of vaccine arrives into the country

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 20, 2021 2:12 pm
[File Photo]

The new batch of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine has arrived into the country through the COVAX facility.

The Ministry of Health will soon announce the roll-out of the 24,000 vaccines.

Those above the age of 18 and are eligible are encouraged to register online for vaccination.

Eligible Fijians need to provide their birth registration number and a valid photo ID.

Foreign nationals living in Fiji need to provide their permit number and a valid photo ID.

