New ambulances will boost COVID response

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 9, 2021 4:28 pm

The lack of ambulances to transport COVID and non-COVID patients has been a challenge for Saint John Fiji since the pandemic started.

However, this has been resolved as the organization has been furnished with four ambulances with assorted protective equipment and consumables to accommodate the demand from Fijians.

Saint John Fiji Council Member, Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says this donation will boost COVID response efforts

“These four ambulances will add to the national capability in the battle to save lives in this pandemic.”

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr says close to $500,000 has been spent to mobilize and transport this equipment.

“We’ve responded to request ranging from medical consumables to equipment and to personal. This is included support totalling $1m for first response teams.”

The St Johns Fiji has welcomed the assistance saying it will boost COVID-19 response efforts.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.