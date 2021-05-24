Home

Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 5, 2022 3:41 pm
the Lomaiviti group [File Photo]

Anyone traveling to the Eastern Division will now need to produce a negative COVID-19 test result, four days prior to their travel.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says these include travelers to the Lau and the Lomaiviti groups.

Dr. Waqainabete says the virus has been detected on most islands in the Division including Gau, Ovalau, Koro, Lakeba, Moala, Matuku, and Totoya.

He adds contact tracing is underway on some of the islands.

The Minister says these measures have been taken considering the health resources on the islands.

Dr Waqainabete says this is aimed to minimize the risks of wider community transmission.

“As you are aware we don’t have that in the island groups we don’t have the sophisticated set-up that we have here in Suva. We want to make sure that we minimize the risk as possible to the community at large. Our experts have given us advice that the best way forward is to ensure that they are negative before they get on the boat and go to the Eastern Division.”

Dr. Waqainabete says his people are on some of these islands to do contact tracing and carry out advocacy work.

The Minister also says they are liaising with the village headmen and community health workers with regards to surveillance and the measures that can be enforced.

