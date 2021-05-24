Home

Need normalcy, get vaccinated: PM

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 21, 2021 4:18 pm
Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama while receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine two months ago [Source: Republic of Fiji Navy/Twitter]

We need to get vaccinated if we need our life, economy and trade to go back to normal.

This was re-iterated by Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama while speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda i Lalakai programme.

Bainimarama says Fiji needs the vaccine now more than ever.

“Be a responsible Fijian, this is what the government needs right now. Fiji needs this right now. The only best thing you can do now is to get vaccinated. It’s easy and it’s free.”

Bainimarama says misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccination will only cause delay in getting back to normal.

“Once you get the jab, you will not regret it because you are allowing Fiji to be a step away from having a normal life that everyone has been longing for. I urge Fijians in the villages and communities to get the jab and help our Fiji get back on track. “

The Prime Minister says Fiji will win the fight against this killer virus, but it will only happen if we work together.

“I know that some people are saying that Fiji is in darkness. It will never be dark all the time, as there will always be light to overcome darkness. Fiji will win this battle and this storm will soon be over.”

As of yesterday, 256,791 Fijians have received their first dose and 12,246 have received their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

