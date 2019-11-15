Nearly 8,000 COVID-19 tests conducted

The Ministry of Health has so far conducted 7,986 COVID-19 tests.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the total test for confirmed cases is 282.

While updating Parliament on Fijis COVID-19 status, Dr Waqainabete says there are now four active cases remaining in isolation.

These are all border quarantine cases.

He says so far Fiji has recorded 28 positive cases.

22 Fijians have recovered and two border quarantine cases died due to the complications of the virus.

“We actually with New Zealand have one of the highest test positivity in the world and Australia. Total test for confirmed cases is 282. In the meantime, we continue to remain vigilant and alert and this is because in our region Australia and New Zealand are both contending with community transmission as well as Papua New Guinea and French Polynesia.”

The Minister had earlier confirmed that more than 5000 Fijians have gone through Fiji’s border quarantine process since it started in March.