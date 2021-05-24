Home

Nearly 70 people in isolation at PSRU

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 21, 2021 5:35 am

Nearly 70 people are currently in isolation at the Police Special Response Unit in Nasinu.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu confirmed to FBC News that they are expecting a rise in the number of positive cases at PRSU before it will decrease.

Tudravu says those in isolation include Police officers and their families.

“We have managed to get all these and they are contained and they are on home isolation, some have been taken by the Ministry of Health to the various quarantine locations. So far I can say the containment measures that are in place are working for them. We expected the rise and we are forecasting that it will go down.”

Tudravu who visited the families yesterday says all those in isolation are well as various health tests continues.

Entry and exit at the Nasinu’s Police Special Response Unit is closely monitored to ensure that every COVID-19 protocols are observed.

