Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

NCDs causing COVID complications

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 25, 2022 10:37 am
The Ministry attributes 5,700 deaths in 2020 to complications related to NCDs.

The Ministry of Health has today highlighted that a predominant contributor to severe outcomes in all the waves of COVID 19 in Fiji has been non-communicable disease-related comorbidities.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says these include heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, obesity, and hypertension.

The Ministry attributes 5,700 deaths in 2020 to complications related to NCDs.

Article continues after advertisement

In addition, Doctor Fong says NCDs place an additional heavy burden on the Fijian society in the form of lost hours of work and healthcare needs.

He says given the severe negative health effects of overconsumption of sugar, sugar-sweetened beverages, and sugar-filled processed foods, the Ministry wishes to advise the public to curb sugar consumption and promote healthier alternatives, such as the use of natural honey.

He adds the promotion of a healthy diet, regular exercise, and maintaining optimal control of the NCD through appropriate medications needs to be an integral part of building resilience against diseases for the vulnerable in our communities.

Doctor Fong says employers and community leaders can help to mainstream the support system for vulnerable persons.

They are being asked to create a list of vulnerable persons in their communities, provide support to help them secure good access to medical care, and ensure they are tested early when they develop flu-like symptoms.

The PS says in this way, we are working together to protect the most vulnerable, and to direct health care service towards those who need it most in our community.

The Ministry in its latest COVID-19 update has recorded 11 deaths. Of these 11 a four-month-old from the Western Division is the youngest victim of COVID-19.

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.